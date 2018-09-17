Warning on door-to-door sellers claiming to be blind or deaf

People in Boston and the surrounding villages have been warned to beware of door-to-door callers who may be pretending to be blind, deaf or both.

A local PCSO has put out an alert message warning people to be on their guard about ‘multiple’ people, male and female, going around the area trying to sell drawings and paintings.

PCSO Rachel Braim, from Boston Police Station, says in the alert she has issued that they are stating they are blind and/or deaf, but reports suggest they are frauds.

PCSO Braim said: “We would like to speak to the males and females involved.

“If you have any further information to assist us in dealing with this issue please can you contact with us on our telephone number 101 and quote incident number 336 of 14/09/2018.”