Warning over courier fraud, bogus police and bank officials

Individuals have been receiving phone calls from people claiming to be a police officer or banking official in the latest round of scams hitting Lincolnshire.

According to Action Fraud, the suspect will say either:

1) There has been fraudulent activity at the victims’ bank and the staff at the bank are involved, the victim is then asked to withdraw money to either keep it safe or assist the police with their investigation.

2) A business such as a jewellers or currency exchange is fraudulent and they require the victims’ assistance to help secure evidence by purchasing jewellery or exchange a large amount of currency to hand over to the police.

3) The victims’ card has been compromised and used to purchase goods by a suspect, the victim is requested to withdraw their money to keep it safe or hand over their bank card to the police.

Occasionally the victim will be told to dial a non-emergency extension of ‘161’ to receive confirmation of the individual’s bogus identity.

The bogus official will advise the victim to lie about the reason for the withdrawal or purchase if challenged by staff, as the staff member is involved in the fraud

A courier will then attend the victim’s home address to collect the goods the same day,

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

1) Often the victim is given a code word for the courier as a way of authentication

2) Phone and ask you for your PIN or full banking password

3) Ask you to withdraw money to hand over to them for safe-keeping

4) Ask you to transfer money out of your account

5) Send someone to your home to collect cash, PINs, cards to cheque books

*If you suspect you are the victim of fraud, call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040