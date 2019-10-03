Warrant issued as police seek wanted man in Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire man Phillip Carter is wanted for failing to comply with a supervision requirement imposed following his release from prison.

Lincolnshire Police have made attempts to locate Phillip Carter, aged 41, and are now asking for help to find him.

A police spokesman said: “A warrant has been issued by Lincoln District Magistrates Court and we are appealing for information as to his whereabouts.

“Phillip has previously lived in the east of the county, but we don’t know where he is currently living or working now.

“We would like to hear from you if you have any information that could assist the enquiry.”

There are a number of ways you can make a report:

• By calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 18000617969

• By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - remember to put the reference 18000617969 in the subject box.

• By contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.