Warrant issued for Boston burglar after he failed to attend court

A judge has issued a warrant for a man accused of taking part in a house burglary in Boston after he failed to attend court.

Arkadiusz Arlak, 33, was due to attend Lincoln Crown Court for a hearing today, Tuesday February 13.

But Recorder Andrew Easteal granted a warrant for his arrest after the hearing was told Arlak had not been in contact with his lawyers since his last court appearance.

At a previous hearing Arlak denied two charges of burglary at an address in Spilsby Road, Boston.

It is alleged Arlak, of Fydell Street, Boston, stole a microwave and jewellery to a value unknown from the property between September 17 and October 3, last year.

Arlak is also accused of taking a bicycle from the garage of the same property in Spilsby Road between the same dates.