Wave of work vans targeted by thieves across Lincolnshire

Detectives are investigating a wave of thefts from work vans that has taken place across the county over the last four days.

Since April 6 the force has received multiple reports around the county that work vans have been targeted and tools taken. These have occurred in areas such as Boston, Sleaford, Lincoln, Gainsborough, Bourne, Spalding and Grantham.

If anyone does have information or has seen a work van being targeted, contact 101 quoting incident 89 of April 6 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Lincolnshire Police would is also issuing advice on preventing vehicles from being targeted:

* Remove all tools that are essential to your day-to-day business, if this is possible

* Fit additional security deadlocks that are separate to the van’s central locking system

* If your vehicle uses keyless entry, store the van keys in a good quality RFID bag when not in use

* Consider fitting a Thatcham approved ultrasonic alarm that protects both the rear load and cabin areas of your van

* Mark your tools and register them for free at immobilise.com