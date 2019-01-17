Witness sought to Boston jewellery burglary

Detectives from Boston are appealing for help to solve a burglary investigation.

A property on Sunningdale Drive, Boston was targeted between January 9 and 14. It is believed jewellery was stolen.

The scene of the burglary in Boston

To help with this investigation, detectives are looking for help with the timeline of events and are asking the following questions:

Did anyone hear or see anything suspicious and if so, when?

Did anyone hear breaking glass and if so, when?

If anyone heard or saw anything suspicious based on the above information, please get in touch via 101 quoting incident 164 of 14 January, or by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk putting incident 164 of 14 January in the subject line.