A woman in her 80s was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a collision between two cars near Kirton.

Police confirmed emergency services were called to Wyberton Road at around 8.40am on Saturday.

It is understood the air ambulance was called to the incident and a woman in her 80s was airlifted to Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, with ‘serious’ injuries.

Officers also confirmed that a man in his 50s was also rushed Boston Pilgrim Hospital