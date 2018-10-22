Woman seriously hurt in violent incident in Boston town centre

A woman was left seriously hurt in a violent incident in the early hours of yesterday morning in Boston.

Lincolnshire Police officers say officers attended a report of violence in the early hours of Sunday on South Street.

A woman in her 20s was taken to Queen's Medical Centre University Hospital in Nottingham.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of GBH at the scene. He has since been bailed, say police.

The woman was still at QMC on Monday afternoon, where police say she is being treated for serious injuries.