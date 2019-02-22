Woman sexually assaulted in Boston

A woman has been sexually assaulted near Boston Rowing Club.

Police are investigating a sexual assault on a woman which happened around 6.30am on Thursday, February 21, on Witham Bank near the Boston Rowing Club.

Police news

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw a man and woman out running and heading along Witham Bank away from the town centre.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen the couple running is asked to contact 101 in confidence and quote incident number 117 of the 21st February.