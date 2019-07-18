Woman who acted as lookout in Boston store burglary in court

A 27 YEAR old woman who acted as a look out in the burglary of a local store, has been ordered to undergo 20 rehabilitation days by magistrates at Boston.

Rose Marie Belcher of Clifton Road, Boston, admitted burglary and theft of £200 in cash from the International Food and Drink store in Red Lion Street on New Year's Eve.

Ali Zaki, prosecuting, said she was seen on cctv acting as a look out for a man, who has never been identified, who broke in, causing £2,550 worth of damage.

He said the store said that £1,500 was stolen but Belcher told the magistrates it had only been around £200, which they accepted.

Mr Zaki said Belcher had 10 previous dishonesty offences, mainly shoplifting, and was currently subject to a conditional discharge imposed in May, after this offence had been committed.

In mitigation, Elizabeth Harte said that Belcher had played a 'lesser role' and that at the time she had been homeless and living on the streets and reduced to stealing to survive.

She said her circumstances since had much improved and she was now in receipt of benefits and had stable accommodation in a friend's house.

The magistrates heard that she had nothing and that she did it when she was asked by the man to act as a look out as it would give her a 'bit of money'.

She was given a community order for 12 months and ordered to carry out 20 days of rehabilitation.

She was also ordered to pay £170 in costs and charges.