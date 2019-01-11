Woman who hit parked car and tried to drive off was almost three times drink drive limit, court told

A Frieston woman who failed to stop after hitting a parked car on her offside of the road, was found to be almost three times over the legal alcohol limit, a court has heard.

Hazel O'Keefe, 46. of Swandyke Lane admitted driving with excess alcohol and failing to stop after an accident, when she appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Jim Clare said that during the late evening of December 21, O'Keefe, who was driving her VW Golf, swerved to the wrong side of Fishtoft Road, Boston and crashed into a parked Vauxhall Corsa car, causing 'significant damage'.

He said she then drove off, swerving all over the road and only stopped after she hit the verge on the opposite side of the road causing a wheel to come off.

He said she stayed seated in her car until police arrived and she was arrested after giving a positive breath test with a reading of 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35.

Mitigating, Helen Coney said Miss O'Keefe had 'very little recollection' of the accident but accepted what had been said.

“She is devastated to find herself in court,” she said, “but recognises it could have been a lot worse”.

She said Miss O'Keefe had lost her job as a result but hoped to find alternative employment closer to her home.

She said she had also referred herself to her GP and had approached Addaction for help with her alcohol problems.

The magistrates banned her from driving for 25 months but offered the drink drivers' rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by 25 weeks.

She was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £115 in costs and charges.