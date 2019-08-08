Wyberton man jailed for seven years after killing a woman and seriously injuring her passenger

A man who killed a woman and seriously injured her passenger was driving at nearly 80 miles per hour in a 50 limit. He was also tested at over twice the legal limit for alcohol.

42-year-old Ricky Lee Nicholls, of London Road, Wyberton, was jailed for seven years and banned from driving for nine years after pleading guilty to causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.

Jenny Rose from Sutterton, tragically lost her life following the collision on London Road, Kirton on the 25 August 2018.

The families tribute, released after Jenny’s death last year, gives an insight into the utter devastation that speed and drink driving result in.

The family said: “She was the most kind, generous, selfless person you could ever meet - beautiful inside and out.

“She would do anything for anyone.

“She loved people, and she loved fun.

“Never a mournful or sad person, she was about living life.

“She was stolen from us, that’s how we feel.

But we know she would say “live your lives and be happy; do what you can, while you can; nobody can take away your memories.”

“No words could explain the love our mum had for the world or we had for her.

“She was one in a million and will be the brightest star in the sky.

“A gaping hole has been left in our lives but we know what she would say “please don’t morn me, go live your lives”.