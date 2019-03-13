Youth given referral order for his part in attack on staff in Boston McDonald's which went viral

A 17 YEAR old youth has been given a referral order by Boston Youth Court following the notorious attack on three staff members at the town's McDonald's restaurant last August.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons but lives in Lincolnshire, had appeared at the Magistrates Court, together with two adults, last month, where he admitted assaults by beating on three members of McDonald's staff, as well as two offences of causing damage at the fast food restaurant and one of threatening behaviour with intent to cause people to believe immediate violence would be used against them.

The two adults, father and son Simon and Daniel Miller, received fines, costs and compensation totalling in excess of £1,100 at the hearing in February.

Magistrates in Boston described the incident – on August 7 – 'where there were young children' present, as 'shocking and terrible behaviour'.

The incident was seen by thousands of people online after a video of it posted on Facebook went viral, creating huge outrage at the attack.

Prosecuting last month, Ruth Snodin said the three entered McDonalds in Boston in the evening of August 7 following a banger racing meeting.

She said Daniel Miller and the youth were both seen to attack a member of staff after he had asked them to leave the premises when the youth had locked another member of staff in a cupboard, taken his glasses and had also goaded him about his sexuality.

She said damage was caused to the restaurant by the youth, who damaged a window and a wall, but after they had gone out, Simon Miller came back in and punched the staff member and the youth came back in and punched another staff member.

It was said that all three had been drinking and 'clearly became the worse for wear' before they went to McDonalds for some food and started 'messing around'.

It was also said that the two younger ones put each other into the cupboard and then, when a supervisor came out, 'he went in the cupboard'.

The youth was given a 10 month Referral Order and ordered to pay compensation totalling £475.