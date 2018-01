Police have launched an appeal after one of the windows at a café in Coningsby was damaged by vandals.

PCSO Nicola Stuchfield revealed this week that the damage, which took place at the Ginger Cow café in Silver Street, is being investigated.

The incident took place overnight on New Year’s Eve, possibly between midnight and 2am.

If you have any information, call PCSO Stuchfield on 07976 947141 and leave a message.

Alternatively, call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.