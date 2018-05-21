Curtain raises on new £24k kitchen

A new, state-of-the-art, commercial-grade kitchen has been installed at Boston’s only theatre thanks to a grant of more than £18,000.

The upgrade at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Spain Lane, strengthens the role played by the venue outside of live entertainment, that is, as a space for hire.

The old entrance.

The new kitchen – paid for by a grant of £18,820 from Danish power company Ørsted through its East Coast Community Fund and theatre reserves – means Blackfriars is now able to offer full kitchen facilities suitable for outside caterers to use for parties, conferences, and other events. New energy efficient kit has replaced 41-year-old equipment.

Chairman of Blackfriars’ board of directors Stuart Bull said: “Without the support of Ørsted and their generous grant, we would not have been able to afford to complete this work for several years and this could have put our coffee mornings and other events at the centre in jeopardy as the old facilities were no longer up to task.

“These are exciting times here at Blackfriars as we continue to upgrade our facilities propelling us forward into a new era!”

The board also gives its thanks to JES Electrical, of Boston, and KCM Catering Equipment, of Grantham, for supplying and fitting the kitchen.

More upgrades.

Anyone interested in hiring the facilities at Blackfriars, should contact Andrea on marketing@blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk.