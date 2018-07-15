Cut-price summer travel is just the ticket

CallConnect has a seasonal treat for young people throughout this summer’s school holidays.

The service is offering passengers aged 18 and under special £1 bus tickets for one-way journeys on pre-booked CallConnect services across the county from Saturday, July 21 to Saturday, September 1 (inclusive).

That means young people living in rural areas and remote communities can meet friends, enjoy activities, go to work or the shops, and link up with other transport services without breaking the bank.

The ‘one pound one way’ initiative returns after scoring a major success last summer, often saving younger passengers several pounds each time they travelled.

Lincolnshire County Council executive member for highways and transportation, Coun Richard Davies said: “We know that younger people can struggle with transport costs, particular those living in the most out-of-the-way parts of the county.

“So we’re offering them cheaper fares over the summer so they can get out and about and make the most of the school holidays.

“All you have to do is register to use the CallConnect service, and it’s free to join.”

Lincolnshire Youth Council chairman, William, said: “This summer’s £1 a journey is a great way to encourage young people to get out and about.

“Lincolnshire Youth Council is encouraging young people to register and give CallConnect a go for greater independence at a very affordable summer price. We are also discussing what might be possible longer term.”

The £1 fares will be available Monday to Saturday during service operating times throughout the whole of the Lincolnshire CallConnect network.

Proof of age may be required by drivers such as a passport, citizen’s card, driving licence – for more details call the booking centre on 0845 234 3344, for the Lincolnshire area.