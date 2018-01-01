Deadline looms for your views on street lights

Local residents, businesses and organisations have until Friday January 5 to complete a questionnaire on the impact of part-night street lighting, whether positive or negative.

In April 2016, Lincolnshire County Council began a streetlight transformation programme, in a bid to save £1.7m per year from the £5m annual streetlighting budget.

As a result of the changes, around 42,000 streetlights, mainly in residential areas, are now switched off between midnight and 6am.

The council is currently carrying out a formal review into the impact of part-night lighting, looking at topics including:

• the environment

• road collisions

• crime rates

• safety and crime

• emergency services

• health and public health services

• businesses and the night time economy

As part of that process, people are being asked to complete a short questionnaire to share their views. So far, over 3,500 people have taken part.

John Monk, group manager – design services, said: “Part-night lighting has been in place for some months now and we’ve seen no firm evidence to suggest that the changes have had a negative impact on people’s safety.”

To complete the survey, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/streetlighting. Alternatively, call 01522 782070.