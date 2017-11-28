Dealership hailed as a top employer

A dealership near Boston has been hailed by a national publication as one of the best employers in the country for the car retail sector.

Drayton Motors, at Swineshead, has been named as one of the ‘Best UK Dealerships to Work For’ in a new programme launched by Automotive Management, the UK’s leading automotive retail business publication.

The programme aims to recognise and honour the best employers by measuring the views of their employees.

More than 1,500 were surveyed during the course of the programme, making it the largest of its type dedicated to the car retail sector.

In the end, just 15 businesses would go on to be included in the list of Best UK Dealerships to Work For, with Drayton Motors – a Kia Dealership – being among them.

Darren Bradford, general manager at Drayton Motors, said: “We’re delighted to be listed as one of the best UK dealerships to work for.

“I want to thank all the staff here at Drayton Motors for their continuous hard work and commitment to the team; it makes me very proud to be a part of this fantastic organisation.”

A spokesman for Drayton Motors says the business was recognised for ‘providing an outstanding workplace environment that engages its staff and allows them to flourish’.

They pointed to a number of steps taken by it to ensure employees are happy and motivated, including ‘understanding that real improvement starts with a commitment from the top’ and ‘placing trust and respect at the centre of all relationships’, but also half-day holidays for staff on their birthday, quarterly staff nights out, champagne and chocolates at Christmas, and season tickets to watch Boston United Football Club.