Dementia friendly efforts recognised

An organisation set up to help improve the lives of people affected by dementia in Boston has had its work to date recognised.

The Boston Dementia Action Alliance (DAA) has announced the borough has acquired ‘Working Towards A Dementia Friendly Community’ status by the Alzheimer’s Society charity.

Boston Mayflower gets its award.

Since 2015, Boston DAA has been striving to create an environment where people affected by dementia feel understood and included, can confidently contribute to community life, and can live as independently as possible for as long as possible.

Steps taken range from dementia awareness sessions to ‘yarn bombing’ the town.

It is now looking to celebrate the efforts made so far, while encouraging more organisations to join this social movement.

It has credited the Boston branch of Chattertons Solicitors & Wealth Management, in Wide Bargate, Greyfriars Surgery, in South Square, and the Boston Mayflower housing association as ‘leading the way’ in the borough.

The trio have taken a number of steps geared towards improving the lives of people with dementia, including staff training, establishing respite services, offering free legal advice, and running coffee mornings, and have been presented with awards for backing the Boston DAA in its bid to create a dementia friendly community.

The three are now able to display Alzheimer’s Society’s forget-me-not logo in their windows, signalling their dementia friendly ethos.

Boston DAA chairman Kathryn Sperring said: “Everyone, from statutory organisations, health boards, to the local corner shop and hairdresser, have a responsibility to make sure people with dementia feel active, engaged and valued. Many organisations have already demonstrated so much support to this movement.”

To support the cause, email Kathryn on Kathryn.Sperring@lincolnshire.gov.uk or visit http://bit.ly/2kwmifE