‘Desperate’ appeal to help the ‘most vulnerable’ people in Boston

A charity helping blind people in the Boston area says it is ‘desperate’ for volunteers - with fears it may have to close if support is not found.

South Lincs Blind Society is hoping to find people willing to give up a couple of hours of their time a week to help what they call ‘the most vulnerable people’ in the borough.

A branch spokesman said: “The need is nearing desperation point as demand for services increases.”

The society is holding a coffee and chat afternoon tomorrow (Wednesday), 1-3pm, at its offices in George Street, in an attempt to recruit volunteers in the Boston area.

Operations manager Susan Swinburn says the centre desperately needs volunteers to enable it to stay open.

“I can’t stress how much we also need volunteers who can spare an hour or so to visit those living with sight loss,” she said. “We know of 20 or more people who socially isolated because they are unable to leave their homes. It would be so wonderful if we could get enough volunteers to just spend an hour or so to ease their loneliness a little and help restore their connection with the community.”

There are so many ways in which volunteers can help – such as becoming an eye awareness ambassador to raise awareness of eye health issues by giving talks to community groups and schools.

All helpers and volunteers will be given visual impairment awareness training and support.

Susan added that she hopes to be able to set up craft groups, book groups and other social activities for the town’s blind and partially sighted people in the near future.