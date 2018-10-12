Did you witness sex assault in Boston?

Police are appealing for information after a report of sexual assault in Boston

The incident occurred on Sunday, October 7, at around 4.30am, when the victim was on her way to work, walking along Fydell Crescent.

It is believed that the attack may have been witnessed, and one member of the public stepped in to intervene.

A statement from Lincolnshire Police said: “It is vital that we speak to these people so they can assist with our enquiries. The victim, a woman in her 60s, sustained injuries to her knees when she was pushed over during the assault.”

If you can help police, please call 101 with incident reference 177 of 9 Oct.