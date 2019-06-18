DISGUST as 'idiots' on jet skis disturb seal colony at Gibraltar Point in Skegness

Footage of three people racing around on jet skis and disturbing a colony of 250 seals at Skegness has been captured by a bird watcher.

Posting his video on Twitter, Liam Andrews wrote: “I was enjoying a bird watch at Gibraltar Point when three selfish individuals on jet skis crossed into the sanctuary area and intentionally disturbed an internationally important breeding colony of over 250 common seals.”

The two men on jet skis racing around the seal colony at Gibraltar Point, Skegness.

Former Skegness councillor John Byford shared the video on Facebook, asking for information about them.

He wrote: “Can you help name and shame these narcissistic overpaid idiots!"

The video was also shared by Gibraltar Point Sailing Club, who also asked for information on the individuals involved.

Facebook users have responded in disgust. Commenting on Mr Byford's public post, Tara Carter wrote: "Disgusting, poor seals must have been terrified."

Others on social media have labelled the pair 'ignorant idiots' and 'b*****ds'.

A Common Seal at Gibraltar Point. Photo: Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust.

The Standard has contacted Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, which manages Gibraltar Point Nature Reserve, for a comment on the matter.