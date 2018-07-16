District council boss to retire

The chief executive of East Lindsey District Council, Stuart Davy, has announced that he is to retire later this year after 10 years with the authority.

He will officially leave ELDC on September 28, having been with the Council since 2008.

Leader of the Council, Coun Craig Leyland, said: “Stuart has helped steer this Council through some challenging times and, as a council, and individual councillors, we’re grateful for the support we’ve received.

“I know I speak for many people when I say what a pleasure it has been to work with Stuart, and we wish him well in his retirement.”

Stuart, said: “Now is the time for me to retire and spend more time with friends and family.”