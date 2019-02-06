District recognition for youngsters at event and other Neighbourhood News

Young members of the 5th Boston Scout Group have been recognised for their hard work in achieving the highest award available to them in their age sections.

Thirty-four Beavers, Cubs and Scouts have been presented with a letter from the district commissioner Rob Johnson for each gaining a Chief Scout’s award.

The group in full.

The presentation took place at a special event attended by parents and siblings.

It was opened by Scout Patrol Leader Flynn Ladds, who, in a speech, explained what it took to achieve a Chief Scout’s award.

He added: “I love coming to Scouts and I really enjoy achieving things I wouldn’t normally do in any other place like school or with my parents.”

Flynn (pictured) said it teaches him independence, individuality, new skills and about helping others, adding: “It also teaches me to be a better me.”

For more information on the group, visit www.bostonscouts.org.uk or email dc@bostonscouts.org.uk

BOSTON

* Classic cars

Boston Classic Car Club is vying for the title of Britain’s Best Classic Car Club.

The club has been voted one of the top 30 such clubs in the UK by readers of Britain’s biggest selling classic car magazine, Practical Classics.

The magazine, having previously found Britain’s best roadside cafe and Britain’s best classic drives, is now hunting out the best regional classic car club, with help from its readers.

After more than 150 clubs were nominated, the 30 most popular clubs have been selected to face the public vote again.

After this round of voting has concluded, the magazine will announce the top 10 at the Practical Classics Classic Car and Restoration Show with Discovery at the NEC Birmingham in March. They will then embark on a road trip to visit the top 10 clubs, and announce the winner.

Votes can be cast at www.practicalclassics.co.uk/bbcccoty

GOSBERTON

* Local history

The Gosberton and District Local History Society meet in the Gosberton church hall on Monday, February 11, when the main item will be Mr Grimes of the Spalding Gentleman’s Society.

This will be followed by the sharing of exhibits and social time.

The meeting starts at 7.30pm.

Find the hall at PE11 4EW.

Entry is £1.

The society is looking for help in a number of areas: for additional people to attend its organising committee meetings, held before each quarterly meeting; in correlating/storing research (data, old photos, and so on); in the serving of refreshments; in the creation of a website; and in refreshing the large history display board which is currently in St Peter and St Paul’s Church.

If you feel that you can help, contact history@gosberton.org or phone the Rev Ian Walters on 01775 840694.

* Valentine’s

There is a Valentine’s quiz in the Gosberton Public Hall on Friday, February 8 (previously advertised for the following Friday).

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

The usual refreshments and a raffle will be available.

* Bible study

The Woodbine Bible study group has started the new year with a study of Matthew.

Members looked at the first few chapters before Christmas and are now exploring the remainder of the gospel.

All are welcome to future sessions.

Enquiries to Mary Burton on 01775 750213 or Elizabeth Steele on 01775 750246.

* Home movie

Gosberton Baptist home movie group went well on Friday when the audience saw films taken at Aldeburgh, Lowestoft Ness, Sparrow’s Nest, Corton Village, Woodhall Spa, Remembrance services and poppy displays.

Tea was supplied by Ann Gorbutt, Joyce Smith and Phyllis Baxter.

The helpers were: Jenny Benjamin, Gill Adlard, Joyce Smith, Phyllis Baxter, Maurice Adlard, and the Rev Steve Weatherly-Barton.

* Coffee morning

A coffee morning at Gosberton Methodist Church on Saturday, February 16, will be raising funds for flower festival expenses.

It opens at 10am and will run through to 12.30pm, with cake and bric-a-brac stalls, raffle and tombola, coffee, tea and refreshments.

CLOUGH AND RISEGATE

* School

Gosberton Clough and Rise-gate Community Primary School is planning a variety of enrichment activities for Child Mental Health Week which is this week, from Monday, February 4, to Friday, February 8.

SWINESHEAD

* Gardening club

Swineshead Gardening Club will hold its first meeting of 2019 on Wednesday, February 13, at its usual location of Swinfields, in Butlers Way, Swineshead (PE20 3HD).

The speaker will be Jeb Booth, who will give members an insight into ‘A Farmer’s Life in Lincolnshire!’

The meeting starts at 7pm.

The club has a promising agenda for the rest of 2019, with both visits out and speakers at Swinfields, always on the second Wednesday of each month.

New members are always welcome.

For further information, call Gill on 07896 634363 or Irene on 01205 820922.

