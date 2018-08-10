Do you know this man? Police would like to speak to him following theft

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in relation to a theft in a Boston shop.

The theft took place at Carrs D.I.Y store on Horncastle Road, Boston on July 27 at 4.30pm.

Lincolnshire Police say a man, described as white, large build, 6ft, bald, and described as having a beard, glasses, and wearing a light t-shirt and blue jeans, entered the store before taking a head torch.

Police are are appealing to anyone who knows anything, or who knows this man in the picture, to contact them.

Anyone who can help can call 101 quoting incident 216 of 30 July; Email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk putting the incident number (216 of 30 July) in the subject box; or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online at crimestoppers-uk.org