Dog walkers in Boston boost charity’s mission to save dogs from Chinese ‘meat trade’

A group of dog lovers gathered in Boston recently to take part in a sponsored walk for an international dog rescue charity.

The walk around Westwood Lakes saw around 50 people and their dogs take part to raise cash and awareness for the Edward Foundation - which rescues bulldogs.

Laura Cuthbert, of Boston, and her bulldog Duke.

It was organised by Laura Cuthbert, a Boston-based volunteer for the charity.

“Our meet went really well last week raising £105.26,” said Laura. “Bulldog owners from all over the county attended. All around the country we organise ‘Walk and Meets’ to raise awareness, get ourselves and dogs socialising and collect pennies for the charity.

“We’ve been asked by rescue centres in China if we can help bulldogs rescued from the meat trade slaughterhouses. We have plans to bring four over before Christmas and three after. Obviously this is very costly.”

Laura adopted her bulldog Duke from the Edward Foundation, which took the pet in after his previous UK owner couldn’t afford the surgery on his legs that he needed.

The look of love: Duke gazes up at his 'Bulldog Mummy'.

She explained: “People don’t realise the work, time and money that goes into owning a bulldog. They obviously suffer with lots of health issues and can be very high maintenance and expensive.

“The Edward Foundation stepped in, paid for everything and his wonderful foster family (other volunteers) nursed him through. As soon as he was well enough and healed, on his first birthday they delivered him to me and I adopted him. They have been so generous.

“The foundation have also paid for hydrotherapy, which he goes to every week with a wonderful lady, Debbie at Pawz Hydrotherapy in Gosberton. He is now doing really well with the diet, vitamins and exercise I give him.”

She added: “I volunteer for the charity as being a ‘Bulldog Mum’ is really what I am most passionate about in life.”

The walk at Westgate Woods raised �105.

For more information visit the Facebook group ‘The Lincolnshire Bulldog Walks & Meets supporting The Edward Foundation’.