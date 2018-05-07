Dogs rescued from chalet fire

Two dogs were rescued from a chalet fire in Stickney yesterday (Sunday).

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue confirmed crews from Boston and Spilsby had attended the fire on East Fen Lane at 10.07am when the animals, and one person who suffered smoke inhalation, were given oxygen.

There was fire damage to the kitchen, living room and contents, smoke damage to the remainder of the chalet.

Crews extinguished the fire using four Breathing Apparatus, three hose reels and inspected using Thermal Imaging Cameras.

The service said the cause of the fire was believed to be due to an electrical fault.