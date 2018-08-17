Drink driver gets three-year ban for offence in Boston

A Boston man has been banned from driving for three years after magistrates heard he had a previous similar conviction just four years ago.

Aleksejs Sokolovs, 41, of Valentine Close, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Shelley Wilson, prosecuting, said Sokolovs was seen in his Peugeot 407 car in Fishtoft Road, with the headlights on full beam and didn’t turn them down even after police flashed their lights at him.

She said they followed him, driving very slowly, out onto Church Road where they stopped him and arrested him after he gave a positive breath test.

She said he gave a reading of 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35.

Ms Wilson said Sokolovs had a similar conviction in 2014.

In mitigation, Tony Davies said Sokolovs had only driven about 500 metres and had been taking his disabled partner’s son home.

He said a driving ban would have a serious effect on him as he had to take his disabled partner for hospital appointments.

Sokolovs was banned from driving for three years and was ordered to pay a fine, costs and charges totalling £275.