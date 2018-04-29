Drug addiction support in Boston is funded for three more years

A pilot project supporting people with drug addiction in Boston has been extended for another three years - thanks to a £75,000 grant.

The Next Steps project was launched in 2016 by Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service (LCVS), with funding from a Lloyds Bank Foundation Enable grant.

The Foundation has now awarded a further £75,000 via its ‘Invest’ scheme.

Next Steps provides information, advice and guidance relating to physical needs which may affect recovery such as housing, money matters, domestic violence and unemployment. Emotional support and counselling is offered to address mental wellbeing and other psychological factors affecting recovery. Help is then offered to build positive social networks and become part of the community, along with support for skills development and work experience.

The project has helped 11 people with drug misuse issues in one year - with a further nine on the waiting list.

One beneficiary of the project was a man in his 20s who LCVS says was ‘severely addicted to cannabis’ - but has kept off the drug for several months and maintained his employment thanks to the support he received.

Another who benefitted from the service commented: “I feel like I can speak my mind and get out there what I need to get off my mind, while at the same time challenging me to confront these fears and ordeals.”

David Fannin, LCVS chief executive, said: “We are delighted Lloyds Bank Foundation has enabled us to continue this important project.

“The pilot phase confirmed that the level of need was greater than the support available. Importantly, it also showed that our particular approach to supporting the people who were referred to the project made a significant difference to them and delivered excellent outcomes.

“Research shows that those most at risk of failed recovery are those who are facing additional disadvantage such as debt, life and work pressures, ill health, domestic violence and unemployment. Experience has shown that merely signposting people to help is not always enough, you have to help them deal with their specific personal barriers. This service offers additional support to enable individuals who often face complex and multiple challenges bridge the gap between making positive steps toward recovery and sustaining and maintaining that recovery.

“This is a complicated area but the evidence and evaluation shows the approach was successful and the majority of beneficiaries have very good prospects for sustained progress.”

LCVS wishes to thank the Medlock Foundation which made a donation of funds to support the project between the end of the pilot phase and Lloyds Bank Foundation decision to continue to fund the project.

Individuals can approach LCVS directly for support via the Next Steps project. Other agencies such as housing providers are also able to refer people who may benefit.

For more information visit www.lincolnshirecvs.org.uk or call 01205 510888.