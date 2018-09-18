Duo’s 1,900-mile road trip in a 1985 Mini for anti-suicide charity ‘CALM’

An adventurous duo will set out on an epic 1,900-mile adventure this Thursday to raise cash for a charity working to prevent male suicide.

Matthew Stockdale and friend Glenn Thompson, of ‘Team Sombrero’, will head south of Boston to Land’s End, and then all the way up the length of the country to John O’Groats in Scotland, before heading back to Boston.

Matthew's 1985 classic Mini pictured during a road trip to Ireland last year.

The feat is expected to take them five days - and they will do all this in Matthew’s 1985 classic Mini, camping overnight along the way.

“We called ourselves Team Sombrero as six years ago Glenn and I went on a run to Nurbergring in Germany for charity and did it in fancy dress as Mexicans,” said Matthew, 35, of Boston.

“This will be our third ride-out for charity, and this year we are supporting the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), a suicide prevention organisation. It helps people who are in a really bad spot in life. I’ve been there and done that myself, it’s not a lot of fun, but there’s a lot more support now than there was years ago.”

The pair are aiming to raise £500.

Matthew Stockdale, of Boston, is hoping to raise �500 for the Campaign Against Living Miserably.

Matthew added: “We all know someone who has been affected by depression, so we want to do what we can to help raise money and awareness for the charity.”

CALM says that 84 men take their own lives in the UK every week - making it the single biggest killer of men in this country.

People can follow the team’s progress via their Facebook group Team Sombrero. To sponsor them visit their fundraising page.