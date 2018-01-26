Duo’s aim to ‘smash £1k’

A fundraising duo who have completed a series of challenges for charity are now hoping to smash a £1,000 target for the life-saving Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Boston College employees Nicola Irving and Fiona Wrisberg, are set to don their walking boots to take on the 25-mile Hadrian’s Wall in July.

The trek, organised by Global Adventure Challenges, will take place over two days and will see them camping out overnight.

Nicola said: “The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance provides a life-saving service and many people will have seen it crossing our skies on many occasions as it rushes to provide vital medical care to those unfortunate enough to need it.

“Thousands of families still have their loved ones with them due to the fast action and medical expertise of their pilots, paramedics and doctors.

“This service is vitally important in rural areas such as Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire and can literally be the difference between life and death.”

The charity was established in 1994 and since then its volunteers have undertaken more than 18,600 missions.

The charity does not receive any direct Government or National Lottery funding.

Nicola and Fiona have already, managed to raise more than £600 of their £1,000 target with the support of family, friends and work colleagues at Boston College, through events such as raffles and bake sales as well as donations.

The pair say the target is ‘simply a goal that they are aiming for, however would really like to smash through this with your help’.

Another raffle is planned for Easter 2018 and if any local businesses are willing to donate a raffle prize please e-mail nicola-i@boston.ac.uk or Fiona-w@boston.ac.uk with details.

This isn’t their first rodeo, either, in the past the duo have have taken part in a number of fundraisers including a 6k Memory Walk to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society, joining the Pink Army and crawling through mud for cancer relief and getting covered in powder paint doing the Colour Dash for St Barnabas Hospice.

To support Nicola and Fiona’s visit their Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/teams/boadiceasbabes or alternatively text VJIK69 or FEEE64 followed by the amount you would like to donate, from £1 to £10, to 70070.