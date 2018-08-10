East Kirkby Air Show is a real high flier as thousands turn out

Five thousand people can’t be wrong....the Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre’s annual show really is one of the best around.

The East Kirkby based venue was absolutely packed last Sunday as the big crowds lapped up a superb progtramme of entertainment.

As ever, the centre’s much loved Lancaster ‘Just Jane’ proved to be the star of the show.

However, there were plenty of other attractions with spectacular displays from aircraft spanning the generations.

The D-Day Darlings and the Lincoln Vocal Academy hit all the right notes with their performances while there were a host of trade stands and food outlets to help keep everyone happy.

There was drama at the end of the day. Shortly after the flying displays had finished, visiting light aircraft were departing when the undercarriage of a Europa XS Monowheel light aircraf collapsed on take-off.

The aircraft crashed on to the grass air strip and skidded to a halt in the middle of the runway although thankfully both pilot and passenger where unharmed.