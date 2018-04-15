Easter bunny makes visit  to allotments

Fruit, vegetables, herbs, flowers ... chocolate eggs? There was something a littleout of the ordinary waiting to be discovered at Boston’s Willoughby Road allotments this weekend.

The Willoughby Road Allotment Association held its first Easter egg hunt on Sunday.

Sophie Clayton, nine, and Finley Clayton, four, of Boston.

The event, organised by committee members, aimed to show children the excitement and fun of homegrown produce, while also offering them the chance to search for hidden tasty treats.

A spokesman for the association said: “The event was a huge success and was thoroughly enjoyed by all who attended.

“Despite the weather, a great and fun event was had, with multiple young people joining us searching for Easter eggs.”