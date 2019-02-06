A party 400 years in the making ... Boston students lend hand to plans to mark Mayflower 2020

Students at Boston College have been helping a local travel writer develop her plans to help mark the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower’s historic voyage across the Atlantic.

The Travel and Tourism learners conducted market research in support of plans from Jane Keightley to create local history tours for Mayflower 2020.

This marks 400 years, next year, since the Pilgrim Fathers sailed from the UK to the ‘New World’ of America on board the Mayflower.

It is anticipated there will be a rise in tourism in Boston due to its connection through the Guildhall.

The students supported the plans for the tours by designing a questionnaire and heading into Boston Market Place to present it to visitors.