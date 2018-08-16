Boston Grammar School celebrating 'brilliant' A-Level results

Staff and pupils at Boston Grammar School are celebrating ‘brilliant’ A-Level results today.

Headteacher John McHenry has praised students and teachers for all their hard work.

One student Neelay Sant has gained five A*s and is bound for Cambridge to study Chemical Engineering.

Mr McHenry said: “I am grateful to all our students and my colleagues for their determined and conscientious efforts.

“Their hard work has been constant and admirable.”

In Biology, Business, English, English Literature, Computing, Music, Physics and RS more than 50% of grades were A* - C, he said, while in History, Maths, RS, EPQ and Further Maths over 50% of grades were A* - B.

“These grades demonstrate significant achievement and they are an impressive testament to the talent and industry of all concerned, “ said Mr McHenry.

“In spite of the huge amount of change and increased difficulty in courses and assessments over the last couple of years, students have successfully obtained superb grades.”

He said there were numerous noteworthy performances.

Particularly impressive were Joel Davidson (A*AA), James Worthington (A*A*A*A), Shahzad Sanjrani (AAAA), Harrison Dell (A*AA), Harry Stainfield (AAB), Damian Powalski (AAB) and Neelay Sant (A*A*A*A*A*).

“Neelay's outstanding grades reflect his exemplary approach to his studies and have

secured him a place at Cambridge to study Chemical Engineering,” said Mr McHenry.

“Congratulations to all BGS' students on their excellent results! We wish you every success in the future and look forward to celebrating your achievements at Prize Giving.”