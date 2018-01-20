College continues to be good

Boston College’s provision, performance and quality of teaching ‘continues to be good’ according to the latest Ofsted report.

The education ombudsman carried out a Further education and skills short inspection report in November and reported back that the college had built upon its previous inspection in 2017.

Boston College principal and CEO Jo Maher said: “The college is in a strong position looking to the future, with ambitious plans for the further development of its high quality qualifications, including ‘A’ levels and technical education.

“Investment is planned for new facilities with a particular focus on STEM, university level courses and apprenticeships which will allow us to continue to build on this excellent result.”

Feedback regarding the college’s apprenticeship provision,said: “A substantially higher proportion of apprentices achieve their qualifications than in other providers.”

Ofsted also praised the college’s strong links with local employers which has given students access to work experience placements.

The report added: “Teachers have developed effective methods to help learners develop appropriate attitudes and behaviours for the workplace.”

Inspectors said college staff: “Prepare learners extremely well for the workplace.

“The focus on competition work helps learners and apprentices to aspire to be excellent rather than merely competent,” they added.

The inspection results were backed up by the college’s continued success of students progressing into employment and on to higher levels of study.

The inspectors made particular reference to the high quality careers service, saying, ‘learners have access to high quality careers, information, advice and guidance’.

Fiona Grady, vice principal of curriculum and quality said: “We are delighted that Ofsted inspectors recognise that not only have we maintained our status as a ‘Good’ college, but have continued to strive for excellence.

“Inspectors noted that we have extremely high expectations of our staff and we know that their dedication, professionalism and caring attitudes are the reasons students enjoy Boston College and achieve their goals.”

Looking to the future the Ofsted inspectors advised the college to ensure actions to improve outcomes in underperforming areas such as AS levels, hair dressing and engineering and construction apprenticeships took place.

They said that learners should benefit from ‘purposeful work experience and other work-related learning in the very small number of subject areas where this is not yet the case’.

They also added that staff should continue to improve provision in English and math and ensure ‘the small number of apprentices who were behind schedule were brought back on track’.

