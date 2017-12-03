Company’s staff given advice on ‘self-care’

A Boston company has been supporting its 500 employees to live healthier lives as part of the national Self-Care Week.

Volunteers from Macmillan Cancer Support visited Freshtime UK during the week, which took place from November 13-19, to provide free information and support

They spoke to staff about about the early signs and symptoms of cancer and provided information on how to live well with the disease.

Head of HR at Freshtime UK Jo Campling, said: “We were delighted to welcome Macmillan to the business on the 14th.

“Cancer affects almost everyone in some way, so the more that we can do to help people reduce risks and live well the better.”

“We were keen to get involved with Self-Care week as we are in the middle of putting together a health and wellbeing strategy.

“We’re working with Active Lincolnshire and the health team at the County Council and have recently started training our first wellbeing champions.

“This is just the start and I am looking forward to implementing other initiatives to improve the health of our workforce.”

For more help and advice visit https://www.nhs.uk/selfcare