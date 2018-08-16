Delight at record-breaking results in highest grades for Boston High School

Boston High School students have achieved record-breaking results at A*-A as the school again outperformed significantly outperform against its national targets in the highest grades at A Level.

The percentage of students achieving at each grade also increased from last year.

Head teacher Mr Andrew Fulbrook said “I continue to be delighted with our A-Level results at this time of national concern over the new ‘tougher’ examinations with more of a focus on final examination performance and the results not including AS marks.

“Our students have worked incredibly hard to achieve this very high standard. They continue to be very well supported by our dedicated staff and Sixth Form Team.”

He said they were particularly pleased with the record breaking school results at A*-A and of the fact 46% of grades were A*-B, an increase of 6% over last year.

“In particular we are proud to have increased our fantastically high overall pass rate with 99% of all grades being A Level passes. We have been extremely successful in Music and Polish achieving 100% A*-B grades,” said Mr Fulbrook.

Other high performing subjects were English Literature, History, Art, Media Studies, Health and Social Care and EPQ all achieving over 60% of grades A* to B or BTec equivalent.

Individual students performed particularly well with Megan Clawson leaving Boston High School with 3 A* and 1 A grade, Katie Bland and Kitty Hooper leave with 1 A* and 3 A grades, Lucas Tory and Emily Underwood leave with 2 A* and 1 B grade, Cai Cherry leaves with 5 A grades.

“All in all we are pleased to celebrate another successful year in this ever-changing A Level climate,” he said..

“These highly successful school results do not exist in isolation and we wish to thank and congratulate our highly professional and committed staff, our Governors, parents/carers and, most importantly, our fantastic students.”