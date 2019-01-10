Double national honour for Boston school

Pupils and staff have returned to classes this week, but will 2019 be as successful as 2018 was for one Boston-area school which finished the year as double national award-winners.

Kirton Primary School won in two categories at the Children and Young People Now Awards 2018, held towards the end of last term.

The event, organised by the Children Now and Young People Now magazine, aims to celebrate the achievements of professionals who work with children and young people.

Kirton Primary School brought home the Learning Award and the Advice and Guidance Award – for its Learn and Earn initiative.

This has seen the school set up its own bank and shop, using currency created by the pupils.

Nicky Donley, executive head at the school, said they were ‘thrilled’ to have been selected as winners.

“These awards highlight the hard work and commitment of all staff, pupils and the governing body, as well as the huge support of parents,” he said. “I’m extremely proud for the whole school.”Coun Patricia Bradwell, executive councillor for children’s services at Lincolnshire County Council, said the school ‘richly deserved’ the awards, adding: “For the last two years, Kirton has been in the top two per cent of schools in England for progress in maths, reading and writing and the top one per cent for disadvantaged children. It has become a Centre of Excellence, inundated with requests for advice from schools and advisory boards across the country. They truly represent everything that is good about education in Lincolnshire.”