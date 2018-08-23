GCSE results put Bridge House independent school at 'very top of our educational sector'

Pupils at Bridge House Independent School achieved an impressive set of GCSE results.

The school says this confirms its leading status nationwide in securing outcomes for some of the most vulnerable and challenging pupils in Lincolnshire.

One result that caught the eye was Patrick Parker’s Grade 8 (formerly A*) in Art, following his award for Secondary Young Artist of the Year in the Lincolnshire Media Golden Apple Education Awards.

“93% of our pupils have left with five or more GCSEs,” said Head Teacher Carl Smith. “Of those, 78% achieved seven or more GCSEs. This puts us at the very top of our educational sector.”

Joe Hardstaff, Assistant Head Teacher, added: “We are also delighted with the performance of our pupils at the top end of the GCSE grades. Two pupils achieved eight GCSEs at Grades 4-9, which bears comparison with any school-leaver.

“We also achieved our first Grade 8 results, which shows that we can offer a comprehensive education to pupils, wherever they lie on the academic spectrum.”