GCSE results see celebrations continue at Boston College

Celebrations have continued at Boston College after last week's 00% A level pass rate with news that its GCSE results have exceeded the national average.

The college says the results showcase the hard work and dedication displayed by the students.

Laurie Pickwell who has achieved GCSE success at Boston College

One of those students who is celebrating today is Laurie Pickwell, who has dyslexia.

He said: "The amazing support at Boston College has been far and above anywhere else especially in regards to extra support I received due to my dyslexia. I’m really pleased with the grade 8 that I achieved in English, and can’t wait to start the University of Exeter to study Politics and Philosophy.”

Jo Maher, Boston College Principal said, “Straight off the back of our stunning A level performance, Boston College is now on track to exceed national averages for the second year running with our recent GCSE results.”

Another success story saw Konrad Studzinski gain a grade 4 in Maths.

Speaking of his results Konrad said: “The lecturers at Boston College are really supportive – they use different learning techniques to suit our own personal learning styles. Gaining my Maths GCSE was one of the conditions needed to gain my place at Nottingham Trent University to study Business Management with Marketing in September.”

Vicki Locke, Boston College Vice Principal – Curriculum and Quality said, “I’m delighted with our GCSE results which show the great progress our learners make in improving their English and maths skills during their time with us.

"This demonstrates the quality of our teaching and learning at the College, and the support learners receive to develop their standards of English and maths. The results learners have secured enable them to be successful in their next steps, whether that be into employment, onto an apprenticeship, or onto further study.”

Places are still available on GCSE courses, as well as other courses at Boston College. For more information visit the Enrolment and Information Event on Thursday 30th August, 2:00pm – 8:00pm.

And the college says for those who have received results today and need further guidance or advice, it is open from 1:00pm-4:00pm this afternoon (Thursday 23rd August) with industry expert lecturers from all 35 course areas, or alternatively its careers advisers, who will be on hand to offer support and help deciding what to do next.