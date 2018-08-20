Outstanding set of results for final year of Haven High sixth form

Haven High Academy says it has had another year of outstanding results at the end of the final year of its sixth form.

Results showed 83% of students achieved A*-C or equivalent grades, with a 96% pass rate overall.

Haven High Academy students Aiste Rinkute 18, Stella Page 18.

A spokesman said: “This is testament to the commitment and hard work of the students and all the staff and parents who have supported them in their studies. “

Exceptional performances in purely vocational courses included Emily Fletcher (D*D*D), Stella Page (D*D* D), Erikas Alisauskas, Chloe Coddington and Domantas Endrulis (D*DD).

“Congratulations are also due to our highest performing students who followed blended courses including Eligijus Liutkus (D*and a B at A Level), Jacob Pinchbeck and Bethany Woods (both with D*D and a B at A Level),” the spokesman said.

Students are heading for a number of diverse destinations, including the armed forces, civil service, private employment, apprenticeships or places in higher education.

Haven High Academy. Lewis Edwards 18, Kieran Gray 18.

Those in higher education are pursuing courses which include law, media and film production, criminology, psychology, sports coaching, business management and nursing.

“Many local businesses and employers have also taken on our students as apprentices reflecting the confidence that the community have in students from Haven High.”

BWAF Chief Executive Officer Mr Adrian Reed commented ‘It is truly wonderful to see that the Haven High Academy offer to 6th formers has again proven to be so successful.

“I couldn’t be more proud of what has been achieved or feel more regret that this great facility has had to close due to government policy.

Haven High Academy. Amy Broadbridge 18, Mia Holmes 18.

“I would like to thank all those who have played a part in the changing of young people’s lives and giving them such fantastic experiences and prospects.”