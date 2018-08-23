Praise for staff and students for outstanding GCSE results at Boston Grammar

Students and staff has been praised for the outstanding GCSE results achieved by Boston Grammar School.

Headteacher John McHenry said parental support had also ‘been fundamental in students’ successes’.

Will Richardson

He said: “I’m grateful to everyone for their hard work and perseverance. Students and teachers have been incredible throughout the last two years, demonstrating resilience and determination.

“At a time of such immense change, with courses becoming more demanding, it is great to see the many challenges being overcome so admirably.”

100 per cent of grades were good passes or better in biology, physics, computer studies, art, music, PE, Russian, and additional mathematics.

In biology, 65 per cent of grades were at the higher level, 7 to 9. In chemistry, the figure was 61 per cent, and in physics, 58 per cent. The 7/8 grades have replaced the A/A* grade, while the 9 grade is for exceptional performance.

Ben Mepham, Harry Hopkins and Lukas Hudson

“Higher grades have become more difficult to achieve, so it’s impressive that so many students have performed to such an excellent standard,” said Mr McHenry.

Particularly commendable in terms of the higher grades were Harry Hopkins (7 x '9', 1 x '8', 1 x A* and 2 x '7' grades), Will Richardson ( 6 x '9', 1 x '8', 1 x A*, 3 x '7'), Will Craven ( 3 x '9', 5 x '8', 3 x '7'), Jake Sherrick ( 3 x '9', 4 x '8', 2 x '7'), Finley Roberts ( 8 x '8', 1 x A*, 2 x '7'), Evren Akyuz ( 4 x '9', 1 x '8', 2 x '7', 1 x 'A'), Ryan Halle (1 x '8', 7 x '7', 1 x 'A'), Matthew Leachman ( 5 x '8', 2 x '7', 1 x 'A'), Ben Mepham ( 1 x '9', 4 x '8', 1 x '7', 1 x 'A'), Kirils Mustermans ( 3 x '8', 2 x A*, 4 x '7'), Ayokunie Olamijulo ( 1 x '9', 4 x '8', 3 x '7'), James Pauly ( 7 x '8', 3 x '7'), William Pettitt ( 1 x '8', 5 x '7' and 1 x 'A').

“Along with many others they have performed brilliantly and we are all proud of their achievements,” said Mr McHenry.

"I think my parents were more nervous," said Thomas Marchant-Doery, 16, of Swineshead], when if asked if he he been feeling anxious that morning.

Jake Sherrick, 16, of Leverton got three 9s (Bio, Hist, Eng Lit) and four 8sand is coming back for Sixth Form.

Harry Hopkins, 16, of Boston, got seven 9s, one 8, two 7s, an A* in Business Studies, plus an A in FSMQ (extra maths).

"They're a lot better than I expected," he said and on learning he was the best performing pupil at the school. "That's quite a nice feeling."