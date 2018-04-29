Pupils’ ‘Eureka’ moment after £500 donation

John Fielding pupils on board the Jumbulance.
John Fielding pupils on board the Jumbulance.

Youngsters from John Fielding Special School, in Boston, enjoyed an outing to Eureka! The National Children’s Museum, in Halifax, thanks to a £500 donation from the Institute of Physics.

The funds were used to hire a ‘Jumbulance’, a coach designed for people who are disabled or have serious or complex health conditions, to make the two-and-a-half-hour trip possible.

Head of School Richard Gamman thanked the Institute of Physics for its donation, adding: “At the museum itself the exhibits and activities engaged the children throughout the visit. The trip was a great success.”