Pupils’ ‘Eureka’ moment after £500 donation

Youngsters from John Fielding Special School, in Boston, enjoyed an outing to Eureka! The National Children’s Museum, in Halifax, thanks to a £500 donation from the Institute of Physics.

The funds were used to hire a ‘Jumbulance’, a coach designed for people who are disabled or have serious or complex health conditions, to make the two-and-a-half-hour trip possible.

Head of School Richard Gamman thanked the Institute of Physics for its donation, adding: “At the museum itself the exhibits and activities engaged the children throughout the visit. The trip was a great success.”