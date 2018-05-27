Pupils’ lesson in gardening

Youngsters from Boston West Academy have received a lesson in how to save water while still getting the best out of their garden.

Pupils from the Sussex Avenue school picked up the tips at a session held by Anglian Water and Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service at Central Park, in Boston, to mark National Gardening Week.

It saw them join Anglian Water’s Potting Shed Club – an online resource run in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society to help customers create beautiful and water-efficient gardens.

The children potted up seeds to take home, and heard how they could encourage wildlife into their own gardens, make their own compost, and create a garden kind on water reserves.

Children received hose guns and water-saving gardening kits which included a ground moisture indicator, a water mat to help keep plants watered for a week, water-storing granules to help reduce watering, a packet of lavender seeds, a guide to drought-tolerant plants, and a water-saving guide.