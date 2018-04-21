Pupils’ special lesson from global business

Youngsters at a school near Boston enjoyed a special lesson in STEM subjects when BAE Systems, the global defence, aerospace, and security firm, paid them a visit.

William Lovell CofE Academy, in Stickney, was among the schools visited by the STEM Schools Roadshow in Lincolnshire in the run-up to the Easter break.

Now in its 13th year, the roadshow is held by BAE Systems in conjunction with the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy.

It aims to tackle the UK’s perceptions of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects one school at a time.

This year, the focus is on maths, with a series of workshops and demonstrations to showcase various applications of the subject, from robotics and coding through to the use of maths in iPhone technology and even magic.

Carol Dixon, head of mathematics at the school, said: “The roadshow was engaging and enjoyed by all who saw it and we are hoping to welcome the team back to the school again next year.”

Other schools visited in the area were Boston Grammar School and King Edwards VI Academy, Spilbsy.