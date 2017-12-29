Pupils step into the limelight

Youngsters at Bicker Preparatory School have been showcasing their stage talent with two festive productions.

The Upper School children put on two performances of the pantomime Puss in Boots in the run-up to the Christmas break.

The Upper School's production of Puss in Boots.

Headteacher Julie Miles said: “It is always impressive how easily the children are able to memorise their lines. This makes for a truly polished performance. Some of the girls designed and made their own dresses for the performance, aided by one of our talented mothers.”

Foundation Stage children, meanwhile, presented the musical nativity The Sleepy Shepherd.

“It is wonderful to see our youngest children so enthusiastic and able to deliver their lines with confidence and joy,” Mrs Miles added.

Other festive activities for pupils this year included: singing carols and wartime and Christmas songs to residents of Stonehaven Care Home, in Quadring; taking part in a Christmas tree festival; a pantomime trip; a magic show; and attending a carol service in St Swithun’s Church.