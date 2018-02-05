School hits £23,000 fund raising target

A special school in Boston is celebrating after hitting its fund raising target of £23,000 to refurbish and kit out afresh its sensory room.

John Fielding Special School, in Ashlawn Drive, is excitedly looking ahead to the installation of much-needed, bespoke sensory equipment on site following the successful fund raiser.

The target, set well over a year ago, was reached thanks to donations from Freshtime UK Limited, The Medlock Charitable Trust, Coveris UK, Boston Netball Club, Lord Taverners, The Waynflete Charitable Trust, and Headway Lincolnshire, as well as more than £5,000 raised in-house.

The school provides a specialised curriculum designed to meet the unique needs of its pupils.

Learners there range in age from two to 19 and all have severe learning difficulties, while some also have an autistic spectrum disorder, epilepsy, a physical disability, sensory impairment, medical needs and/or a communication difficulty.

Its current sensory room was devised nine years ago.

The equipment is used on a daily basis and is now in a poor state of repair, the schools says.

Many items have had to be removed completely and the room is now mostly used as a calming space for pupils.

The space requires complete refurbishment and the purchase of new bespoke sensory equipment.

Karen Smith, head of site, said: “We are immensely grateful to all the generous funders for helping us achieve our goal.

“Our staff and volunteers worked so hard to get us off the starting block, raising a whopping £5,069 themselves.

“Following the donations that have now come in, we are now busy arranging the installation.

“We cannot thank everyone enough, the newly fitted sensory room with make a huge difference to our pupils.”