Schoolchildren doing their bit to tidy-up area

More schools in the Boston area have been clearing litter from in and around their grounds as part of the Big Schools Clean Up.

The latest schools to take part in the campaign are Swineshead St Mary’s and Wrangle primary schools.

They follow Boston West, Carlton Road, Staniland, and Tower Road academies.

The campaign is held in the run-up to the Big Boston Clean Up, which returns for four days from Monday, April 9. For more information on the Big Boston Clean Up, call 01205 314583, pop into Municipal Buildings, in West Street, or visit www.boston.gov.uk/cleanup2018