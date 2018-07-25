Sporty pupils take county championship

Sporty pupils at a Boston primary school have cause to celebrate after bringing home an honour from the Lincolnshire School Games.

The youngsters from Hawthorn Tree School won the Year Five/Six Large School Sports Hall Athletics competition at the recently held event.

They scored five firsts places and four second places on the track.

In the field events, meanwhile, they achieved five first places and three second places.

A spokesman for the school said they showed ‘great teamwork, passion, and determination in their quest to become county champions’.